Ramsey was a limited participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday with a groin injury.

The specifics of when or how exactly Ramsey sustained the injury remain unclear, but even practicing in a limited fashion means it is unlikely to be considered a severe ailment. It's still worth keeping an eye on the 23-year-old's practice participation throughout the week since there is so little information on the injury at this point.

