Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Limited participant Wednesday
Ramsey was a limited participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday with a groin injury.
The specifics of when or how exactly Ramsey sustained the injury remain unclear, but even practicing in a limited fashion means it is unlikely to be considered a severe ailment. It's still worth keeping an eye on the 23-year-old's practice participation throughout the week since there is so little information on the injury at this point.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Avoids suspension, could be subject to fine•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Gets ejected Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Hauls in second pick of season•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Makes presence known Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Expected to play vs. Ravens•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...