Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Listed as questionable
Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Ramsey was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his availability for Sunday in serious question. An absence would upgrade the matchup for all of Seattle's wide receivers, though a road game in Jacksonville would still be a tough sell. Ramsey's fantastic work in coverage hasn't necessarily translated to IDP production, with his statistical contributions limited to 47 tackles (3.9 per game), three interceptions and 16 passes defensed. He does rank second in the league in the latter category, behind only Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (18 PDs).
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...