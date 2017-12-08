Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ramsey was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his availability for Sunday in serious question. An absence would upgrade the matchup for all of Seattle's wide receivers, though a road game in Jacksonville would still be a tough sell. Ramsey's fantastic work in coverage hasn't necessarily translated to IDP production, with his statistical contributions limited to 47 tackles (3.9 per game), three interceptions and 16 passes defensed. He does rank second in the league in the latter category, behind only Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (18 PDs).