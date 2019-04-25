Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Locked up through 2020
The Jaguars picked up the fifth-year option on Ramsey's rookie contract, Tad Dickman of the team's official site reports.
The Jaguars kicked off the offseason program April 15 without Ramsay, who opted to stay away from voluntary workouts and instead continue his training in Nashville. With a deadline of May 3 to pick up the aforementioned option, it was only a matter of time before Jacksonville made the simple decision. Ramsay has back-to-back Pro-Bowl bids under his belt due to superior coverage abilities, including 44 passes defended and nine interceptions through three campaigns.
