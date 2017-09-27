Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Makes presence known Sunday
Ramsey notched two tackles and hauled in an interception Sunday against the Ravens.
Ramsey has shown off his coverage skills so far this season, recorded four pass breakups and an interception now through three games. Nevertheless, he only has seven tackles so far, which limits his IDP value to making plays on the ball.
