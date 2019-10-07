Ramsey (back) is in Houston visiting a back specialist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report also mentions that Ramsey still wants to be traded, but the Jaguars haven't given serious consideration to any of the offers they've received. The star cornerback was out for the past two games, and he could miss a third in Week 6 against the Saints. Another absence would be good news for Teddy Bridgewater, Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn and Tre'Quan Smith

