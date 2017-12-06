Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Missing practice Wednesday
Ramsey will sit out practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Ramsey's practice time has been limited in recent weeks due to groin and hand injuries, but neither issue resulted in him missing game action. While Ramsey's absence Wednesday due to a new injury isn't ideal, the Jaguars haven't indicated that the star cornerback is in any serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Look for the Jaguars to provide a formal update on Ramsey's status for the weekend following their final practice of the week Friday.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.