Ramsey will sit out practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ramsey's practice time has been limited in recent weeks due to groin and hand injuries, but neither issue resulted in him missing game action. While Ramsey's absence Wednesday due to a new injury isn't ideal, the Jaguars haven't indicated that the star cornerback is in any serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Look for the Jaguars to provide a formal update on Ramsey's status for the weekend following their final practice of the week Friday.