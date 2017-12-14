Ramsey compiled two solo tackles, one pass breakup and one interception Sunday against the Texans.

It was an unusual low in Ramsey's tackle count, but he made up for it with extracurriculars. Ramsey was nursing an ankle injury before the game, and he played all 62 defensive snaps, so he should continue to be full speed in Week 15 against the Texans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop