Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: No practice Wednesday
Ramsey (back) will not practice Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Ramsey is nursing back and hamstring injuries. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, though it's worth noting that he did spend time travelling for the birth of his son. It appears as though the standout cornerback is still vying to be traded, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers looks murky.
