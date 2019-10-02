Play

Ramsey (back) will not practice Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Ramsey is nursing back and hamstring injuries. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, though it's worth noting that he did spend time travelling for the birth of his son. It appears as though the standout cornerback is still vying to be traded, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers looks murky.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories