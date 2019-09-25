Play

Ramsey (back, hamstring, illness) isn't likely to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ramsey happens to be nursing a slew of ailments while pushing for a trade out of Jacksonville. He reported to the team facility Wednesday, but he won't participate in practice.

