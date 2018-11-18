Ramsey was recently the subject of offseason trade rumors, but the Jaguars have announced their intentions to keep the lockdown cornerback.

Ramsey would draw plenty of interest if he were to land on the trading block during the upcoming offseason, but the Jaguars were swift to terminate the rumors involving an integral part of their defense. Ramsey has statistically regressed throughout his third season with just four passes defensed in nine games, but he continues to create matchup issues for even the game's top receivers.