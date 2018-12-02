Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Officially active Sunday
Ramsey (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Ramsey was tasked with slowing down Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton in Week 10, holding him to just three catches on seven targets. Hilton has blown up in two games since then, racking up 280 yards on 19 targets. Ramsey will look to break the trend and pile on to his season totals of 42 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.
