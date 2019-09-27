Play

Ramsey (personal /hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey has been away from Jacksonville since Wednesday for the birth of his child, and he's also nursing hamstring and back injuries. After having requested a trade last week, Ramsey is far from a lock to suit up versus the Broncos on Sunday.

