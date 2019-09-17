Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: On track to play Thursday
Ramsey reported for practice Tuesday and seems to be on track to play in Thursday's matchup with the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ramsey requested a trade from Jacksonville on Monday, and the Jaguars are reportedly entertaining trade offers from other teams. Pelissero also notes that Jacksonville is simply waiting for the right deal before moving the 24-year-old. For now, it seems that Ramsey will play Thursday barring an extravagant offer from another club.
