Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Owner hoping to avoid trade
Jaguars owner Shad Khan doesn't plan to trade Ramsey (back), Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
Ramsey officially requested a trade in mid-September following the Week 2 loss to the Texans, but the team has been unable to agree on an acceptable offer. Khan said Wednesday, "We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team." Things could obviously change quickly assuming trade talks continue, but for now Ramsey appears to be staying put. The 24-year-old hasn't played or practiced since the Sept. 19 game against the Titans due to a combination of back and hamstring injuries, in addition to briefly being away from the team to attend the birth of his child.
