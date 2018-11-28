Coach Doug Marrone indicated Wednesday that he's concerned about Ramsey's availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Ramsey missing out on Sunday's intradivisional affair would be a major blow to the Jaguars' secondary. The top of the bunch at cornerback for Jacksonville, either D.J. Hayden or Tyler Patmon would likely be forced into a starting role should Ramsey be unavailable.