Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Puts in trade request
Ramsey has requested a trade from the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
During the offseason, the Jags made the easy call and picked up the fifth-year option on Ramsey's contract. Ramsey proceeded to skip all but mandatory minicamp in June, at which point it was reported that the team wouldn't enter negotiations on an extension in 2019. The situation was simmering until a confrontation between coach Doug Marrone and Ramsey during Sunday's loss in Houston, when he put up four tackles and one pass deflection. In the aftermath, Ramsey made the aforementioned request, and management may be amenable to such a move, as Schefter reported Jacksonville has "spoken with interested teams." In the end, though, the organization likely will have to be blown away to move on from the All-Pro cornerback.
