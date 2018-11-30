Ramsey (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Ramsey was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday though he did have his helmet on at Friday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports. Coach Doug Marrone regarded the knee injury as "legitimate" earlier in the week, leaving the 24-year-old's status firmly up in the air. Tyler Patmon and D.J. Hayden would be forced into larger roles against Andrew Luck and the Colts should Ramsey be unable to suit up.

