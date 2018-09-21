Ramsey is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ramsey was dealing with an ankle issue leading up to Week 1 but was added to the injury report Friday, so it's unclear if he's dealing with the same issue. There's been no indication the star cornerback isn't expected to play against the Titans, but it's a situation worth monitoring with his late addition to the injury report.