Ramsey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ramsey wound up playing 68 snaps last Sunday despite missing practice all week, so we suspect he'll ultimately be cleared to play. If not, Aaron Colvin and Tyler Patmon are in line to see added snaps at corner.

