Ramsey (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey returned to practice this week as a limited participant, but owner Shad Khan said earlier this week he expects the cornerback to play versus New Orleans. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since Sept. 19

