Ramsey recorded nine tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

Ramsey played every snap on defense for Jacksonville's defense Week 3 and had an integral role in holding Tennessee's offense to just one touchdown and an extra point. The 24-year-old All-Pro requested a trade earlier in the week and the Jaguars are reportedly entertaining offers from other teams, so Ramsey's strong performance could help move talks forward.