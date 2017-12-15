Ramsey (back) was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices but will be ready for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The second-year pro will avoid missing the first game of his career, and he'll be on the hunt for turnovers against Texans QB T.J. Yates, who will be Houston's third signal caller of the season. Still, it's unclear how much the Texans will use Yates, so Ramsey may not have as many chances to post a solid stat line in Week 15.