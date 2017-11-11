Ramsey (groin) logged a full practice Friday, and appears on track for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Ramsey was limited in practice earlier in the week due to a groin issue, but it seems likely the team was just exercising caution with their shutdown corner. Assuming he avoids aggravating the injury, Ramsey looks ready for Week 10.

