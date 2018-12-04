Ramsey (knee) had six solo tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 6-0 win over Indianapolis.

Ramsey and the Jaguars defense were able to keep Andrew Luck and the Colts off the scoreboard Sunday for their first shutout of the season. The 24-year-old is still on the injury report with the knee issue, but at this point there is little indication he is in danger of missing Thursday's game at Tennessee.