Ramsey recorded his third interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Ramsey was third on the team in tackles with five (four solo) and had a pass break-up in addition to the interception, which was his first since Week 5. The second-year cornerback is likely to matchup with Doug Baldwin as the Jaguars take on the Seahawks in Week 14.

