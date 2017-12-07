Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Records third INT Sunday
Ramsey recorded his third interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Ramsey was third on the team in tackles with five (four solo) and had a pass break-up in addition to the interception, which was his first since Week 5. The second-year cornerback is likely to matchup with Doug Baldwin as the Jaguars take on the Seahawks in Week 14.
