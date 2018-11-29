Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Refutes earlier practice report
Ramsey (knee) said Thursday that he will not participate in practice, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Despite an earlier report that Ramsey will suit up in some fashion for practice Thursday, Ramsey himself declared he will not do so. Coach Doug Marrone stated Wednesday that the cornerback's injury is "legitimate" and there is real concern for Ramsey's Week 13 availability. The fact that Ramsey will not participate in practice Thursday casts serious doubt for his status for Week 13. Expect an official call on Ramsey's status for Sunday later in the week.
