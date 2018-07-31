Ramsey, who missed the first four days of training camp to be home with his newborn daughter, has returned to the Jaguars for Tuesday's practice, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Ramsey is slated to once again serve as a key piece of the talented Jaguars secondary, having racked up 63 tackles, 17 passes defensed and four picks during his second year in the league last season.

