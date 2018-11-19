Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Snatches two interceptions
Ramsey had eight solo tackles and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Ramsey led the Jaguars in tackles as the defense held the Steelers scoreless until late in the third quarter, but were unable to continue that effort through the end of the game. Antonio Brown totaled five catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, but a 78-yard touchdown against zone coverage accounted for most of the damage. Ramsey and the Jags defense will have a much different assignment next week as they head on the road to face the Bills.
