Ramsey (ankle) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 3 tilt with the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars have limited Ramsey's practice time the last two weeks while he's been slowed by the ankle injury, but he didn't face a limited snap count in the Week 2 loss to the Titans and shouldn't face any restrictions Sunday either. Though the second-year cornerback excels at shadowing opponents' top receivers, he hasn't translated that skill to much IDP utility in his brief career. He's amassed five tackles and three passes defensed in the Jaguars' first two games, but hasn't forced any turnovers.