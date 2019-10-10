Ramsey (back) is expected to be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

This will be the second consecutive day that Ramsey will be limited while nursing a back injury. It's certainly a good sign given that Ramsey had not practice nor played in the last two weeks, but it's unclear at this time if limited work will be enough for him to be able to play in Sunday's game against the Saints.