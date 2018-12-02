Ramsey (knee) is expected to play Sunday's game versus the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is good news for the Jaguars but unfavorable for owners of Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Ramsey shadowed Hilton in Week 10 and held him to three catches for 77 yards. Look for Ramsey to try adding to his eight pass breakups and three picks this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories