Ramsey (back) will attempt to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ramsey may be restricted to individual drills, cautiously testing out his back after he missed the past two games. It sounds like he got decent news from a back specialist in Houston on Monday, but that doesn't mean the cornerback will be ready to return for Sunday's game against New Orleans. There's also the matter of Ramsey still wanting a trade, though he might relent now that the Jaguars have proven competitive with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories