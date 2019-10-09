Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Trying to practice
Ramsey (back) will attempt to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ramsey may be restricted to individual drills, cautiously testing out his back after he missed the past two games. It sounds like he got decent news from a back specialist in Houston on Monday, but that doesn't mean the cornerback will be ready to return for Sunday's game against New Orleans. There's also the matter of Ramsey still wanting a trade, though he might relent now that the Jaguars have proven competitive with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.