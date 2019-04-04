Ramsey isn't certain to report for the start of the Jaguars' voluntary offseason program April 15, Hays Carlyon of 92.5 FM JAX Sports Radio reports.

Ramsey, who reportedly prefers to train at his father's training facility in Nashville, didn't show up for voluntary OTAs this past offseason. Now that he's eligible for a contract extension after accruing his third professional season, the two-time Pro Bowler seemingly has even less of an incentive to show up for voluntary workouts this time around. With that said, there's been nothing to suggest Ramsey is considering a holdout that extends past the commencement of Jacksonville's mandatory minicamp June 11.