Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Week 13 status shaky
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that he's worried about Ramsey's (knee) availability for Sunday's game against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports. "I do have a high level of concern," Marrone said. "[Ramsey's] got a legitimate [injury] that he's dealing with."
Ramsey was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to the knee issue, which he likely picked up during the 24-21 loss to the Bills in Week 12. The Jaguars will see what Ramsey is able to do Thursday and Friday before deciding on his status for the weekend, but Jacksonville could be in trouble against a high-powered passing attack if its top corner is sidelined. The 24-year-old has enjoyed another strong campaign with 42 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions through Jacksonville's first 11 contests.
