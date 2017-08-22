Ramsey (abdomen) will play in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Ramsey missed the first two games of the preseason due to this abdomen issue but it looks like he has finally turned the corner from a health standpoint. With Ramsey in line to play Thursday it seems likely he'll be a full go for the regular season. Any concerns regarding his status for the season opener have seemingly vanished barring any setbacks.