Play

Ramsey (back) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The report adds that Ramsey, who has been seeking a trade, is likely to see a specialist to get his back checked out. In his absence Sunday, Tre Herndon is in line to start at left cornerback for the Jaguars.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories