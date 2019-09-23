Ramsey told the Jaguars he's sick and won't be able to practice Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The cornerback believes he has the flu, but he's also still hoping for a trade. It isn't clear if Ramsey will be able to practice this week as the Jaguars prepare for Sunday's game in Denver.

