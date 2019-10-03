Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Won't practice Thursday
Ramsey (back) is not expected to practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Ramsey hasn't participated in practice since Sept. 19 due to a combination of injuries and personal issues. The 24-year-old officially requested a trade from the Jaguars after a Week 2 loss to the Texans, but team owner Shad Kahn said Wednesday that he doesn't intend to trade Ramsey, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press. The situation is still developing, but it currently appears as though Ramsey is trending towards a lack of availability for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.
