Ramsey (back/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

This will be the first game Ramsey misses since entering the league in 2016. He's battling back and hamstring injuries, and he missed the entire practice week while traveling to Nashville for the birth of his son. Both Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden figure to have increased workloads in his place. Ramsey is still hoping to be traded in the near future, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

