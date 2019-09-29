Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Won't suit up Sunday
Ramsey (back/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
This will be the first game Ramsey misses since entering the league in 2016. He's battling back and hamstring injuries, and he missed the entire practice week while traveling to Nashville for the birth of his son. Both Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden figure to have increased workloads in his place. Ramsey is still hoping to be traded in the near future, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Flying to Denver with team•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Away from team for personal matter•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Not expected to play Week 4•
-
Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Dealing with back injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4