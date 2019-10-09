Ramsey (back) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Ramsey was reported to be returning to practice Wednesday after visiting a back specialist Monday, and he was indeed able to practice on a limited basis. The 24-year-old missed the last two games due to the back issue while his trade request last month added some drama to the situation, but he doesn't appear to be going elsewhere anytime soon.

