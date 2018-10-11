Jaguars' Jamaal Charles: Expected to play in Week 6
The Jaguars plan to keep Charles active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, with the 31-year-old expected to fill a part-time role behind starting running back T.J. Yeldon, the Associated Press reports.
After Charles agreed Tuesday on a one-year deal with Jacksonville, the team ruled lead back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out for Week 6 a day later, allowing both Yeldon and Charles to temporarily move up a spot on the depth chart. Rookie Dave Williams was also added from the Broncos' practice squad to bolster Jacksonville's backfield depth, but he's not a serious candidate to immediately steals snaps from Yeldon and Charles, both of whom are more proven NFL options. With Fournette possibly out until after the Jaguars' Week 9 bye, Charles should get at least couple weeks to prove he can still contribute in the league, though it's expected that Yeldon will handle the bulk of the backfield touches in the interim. Despite his status as a four-time Pro Bowler, Charles is probably only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues, unless he cuts into Yeldon's workload more than anticipated.
More News
-
Jaguars' Jamaal Charles: Reaches deal with Jacksonville•
-
Jamaal Charles: Will audition for Jacksonville•
-
Jamaal Charles: Washington visit on tap•
-
Jamaal Charles: Meeting with New Orleans•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Ends season with 425 yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Won't suit up Sunday vs. Chiefs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...