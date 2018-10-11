The Jaguars plan to keep Charles active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, with the 31-year-old expected to fill a part-time role behind starting running back T.J. Yeldon, the Associated Press reports.

After Charles agreed Tuesday on a one-year deal with Jacksonville, the team ruled lead back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) out for Week 6 a day later, allowing both Yeldon and Charles to temporarily move up a spot on the depth chart. Rookie Dave Williams was also added from the Broncos' practice squad to bolster Jacksonville's backfield depth, but he's not a serious candidate to immediately steals snaps from Yeldon and Charles, both of whom are more proven NFL options. With Fournette possibly out until after the Jaguars' Week 9 bye, Charles should get at least couple weeks to prove he can still contribute in the league, though it's expected that Yeldon will handle the bulk of the backfield touches in the interim. Despite his status as a four-time Pro Bowler, Charles is probably only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues, unless he cuts into Yeldon's workload more than anticipated.