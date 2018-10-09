The Jaguars signed Charles to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Charles came to terms Jacksonville shortly after he completed a workout with the team. The 31-year-old hadn't gained much traction in free agency since the new league year opened, but after mostly staying healthy and averaging 4.3 yards per carry in a reserve role for Denver last season, he proved he still has something left in the tank. Charles could factor immediately into the Jaguars' backfield rotation Sunday against the Cowboys, as the team is lacking in established depth beyond T.J. Yeldon with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to sit out another week and Corey Grant (foot) on injured reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories