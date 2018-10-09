Jaguars' Jamaal Charles: Reaches deal with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Charles to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Charles came to terms Jacksonville shortly after he completed a workout with the team. The 31-year-old hadn't gained much traction in free agency since the new league year opened, but after mostly staying healthy and averaging 4.3 yards per carry in a reserve role for Denver last season, he proved he still has something left in the tank. Charles could factor immediately into the Jaguars' backfield rotation Sunday against the Cowboys, as the team is lacking in established depth beyond T.J. Yeldon with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to sit out another week and Corey Grant (foot) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Jamaal Charles: Will audition for Jacksonville•
-
Jamaal Charles: Washington visit on tap•
-
Jamaal Charles: Meeting with New Orleans•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Ends season with 425 yards•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Won't suit up Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Inactive for first time in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6