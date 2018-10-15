Jaguars' Jamaal Charles: Receives six touches
Charles rushed five times for five yards and caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
The Jaguars' offense struggled to do anything against the Cowboys, but T.J. Yeldon dominated the snaps -- playing 31 of 48 -- and touches with 41 yards on eight carries while catching three of five targets for 29 yards. Charles was decently involved despite being on the team for less than a week, but the Jags ran only 48 offensive plays and didn't score until mid-way through the third quarter, making it difficult to glean anything of value in the lopsided result. The 32-year-old should remain firmly behind Yeldon for backfield work if Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is unable to return in Week 7.
