Agnew (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prior to the Week 10 shoulder injury, Agnew had quietly been an offensive factor for Jacksonville with two games of four-plus receptions and at least 18 offensive snaps in each of the three prior games. With Christian Kirk (groin) likely out for the rest of the regular season, Agnew could slot in behind Zay Jones as the team's No. 3 option.