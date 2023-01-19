Agnew (shoulder) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City.
Agnew will be questionable to play for the second week in a row while dealing with a shoulder injury. The All-Pro returner has been limited during every practice over the past two weeks due to this lingering issue, though he was still deemed active for last Saturday's wild-card win over the Chargers. Therefore, it's likely Agnew is in line for the same trajectory heading into this highly-anticipated road playoff matchup. If not, then JaMycal Hasty and/or Christian Kirk should be in line to serve as Jacksonville's top returners on special teams.