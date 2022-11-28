Agnew caught all five of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-27 game against the Ravens.

The 27-year-old played only 15 offensive snaps, but he was on the same page with Trevor Lawrence on Sunday and caught a season-high five passes. Agnew doesn't have much fantasy appeal given his inconsistent role in Jacksonville's offense, though he is occasionally productive with 15 receptions for 119 yards and three touchdowns through nine games.