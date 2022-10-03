Agnew caught four of six targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-21 loss to Philadelphia. He also returned three kickoffs for 70 yards and two punts for eight yards.

The 27-year-old played 18 of 47 offensive snaps with Zay Jones (ankle) inactive and took full advantage of his opportunities Sunday. Agnew scored the only two offensive touchdowns of the day for the Jaguars, and he also led the team in receptions and finished second to only Christian Kirk in targets and yards. Tim Jones actually played more offensive snaps (26) but was targeted only once, as Agnew is clearly the more trusted option among Jacksonville's depth wideouts.