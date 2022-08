Agnew is listed as the Jaguars' top returner on the team's depth chart despite not having practiced fully in training camp, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Agnew suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 11 of last season, but the 27-year-old is recovering well and is slated to see more work over the next few practices. It is expected that Agnew will be ready for Jacksonville's Week 1 matchup against Washington.