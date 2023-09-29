Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Agnew (quadriceps) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta in London, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

While the Jaguars want to wait and see how Agnew feels ahead of kickoff, Pederson said he's optimistic the speedster will play. If Agnew is available, he could see increased snaps on offense for a second straight week due to Zay Jones (knee) being ruled out again. Agnew secured four of five targets for 49 yards during last week's loss to the Texans, temporarily putting him on the map as a deep-league option and cheap DFS play ahead of the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.