Agnew caught two of three targets for 12 yards, rushed three times for 52 yards and returned one punt for 13 yards during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against Dallas.

Agnew found plenty of running room on the jet sweep in this one with carries of 30 and 18 yards. The 27-year-old played only 10 offensive snaps and hasn't played more than 17 in a game this season, but he continues to be involved during his brief time on the field.